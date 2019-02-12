New Amy Schumer special, 'Growing,' coming to Netflix in March
Comedy star Amy Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre, on Tuesday announced her first TV special since 2017.
"I taped a special — I filmed it in Chicago for Netflix. And it's coming out March 19," Schumer, 37, said in a video she posted on Twitter and Instagram.
"And I'm really proud of it. It's called 'Growing' and I think it's the best special I've ever done," she declared.
Netflix said the special's topics include Schumer's "take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth . . . [as well as] the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes, also, you guessed it, sex!"
Her first Netflix show, "The Leather Special," premiered March 6, 2017.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.