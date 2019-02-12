TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

New Amy Schumer special, 'Growing,' coming to Netflix in March

Amy Schumer says her first special since 2017

Amy Schumer says her first special since 2017 is coming out March 19. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Saks Off Fifth / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedy star Amy Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre, on Tuesday announced her first TV special since 2017.

"I taped a special — I filmed it in Chicago for Netflix. And it's coming out March 19," Schumer, 37, said in a video she posted on Twitter and Instagram.

"And I'm really proud of it. It's called 'Growing' and I think it's the best special I've ever done," she declared.

Netflix said the special's topics include Schumer's "take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth . . . [as well as] the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes, also, you guessed it, sex!"

Her first Netflix show, "The Leather Special," premiered March 6, 2017.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group programming 'Empire' star to talk on 'GMA' in first interview after attack
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on AMC's " These are the TV shows LIers love to watch
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor Recent notable deaths
Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference 'America's Got Talent' names new host, judges
Lady Gaga, left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama's Grammy pop-up didn't impress mom
Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning to Resistance key as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns for season 3