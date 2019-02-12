Comedy star Amy Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre, on Tuesday announced her first TV special since 2017.

"I taped a special — I filmed it in Chicago for Netflix. And it's coming out March 19," Schumer, 37, said in a video she posted on Twitter and Instagram.

"And I'm really proud of it. It's called 'Growing' and I think it's the best special I've ever done," she declared.

Netflix said the special's topics include Schumer's "take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth . . . [as well as] the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes, also, you guessed it, sex!"

Her first Netflix show, "The Leather Special," premiered March 6, 2017.