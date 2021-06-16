Amy Schumer TV show films at Island Park restaurant

Two days after filming at Angelo's Pizzeria in Malverney, Amy Schumer brought production for her upcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth" to the storied Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park.

The 81-year-old restaurant, where comedy star Schumer famously left a $500 tip on her $49 bill in 2015, was closed Wednesday for shooting of her show about a seemingly successful Manhattan wine distributor whose life changes after a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past. Rockville Centre-raised Schumer is creator and star, with a cast that also includes Michael Cera and Michael Rapaport.

On Sunday, the Peter's Clam Bar Facebook page informed customers, "We will be closed this Wednesday, June 16, for the filming of a hit T.V. show. We can't say what show just yet, but stay tuned!"

"There's police presence" on Long Beach Road, where Peter's is located, said Dan Jones, manager of K & K Outboard next door, "but they've only closed the road once or twice to let a bus move."

Peter's parking lot, between the restaurant and K & K. is being used for production parking, he said, "and they're also using the corner opposite us, where Peter's has [additional] parking, where the trucks and trailers are." Otherwise, "It's been a pretty normal day" in terms of business.

One eyewitness, who asked that his name not be used, said he had tried pulling into the parking lot for a late lunch and was informed of a shoot going on and that the restaurant was closed. "I saw people sitting at the counter, a bunch of extras, I guess, lined up at the counter just like the clam bar normally. There was a lot of equipment out front — rolling boxes, reflectors — and a bunch of [crew members] dressed in black."

He also noted that when he was leaving, "The road was closed both ways. That's no small thing."

Nassau County Film Commissioner Jared Fischedick said the shoot, taking place within the Town of Hempstead, did not require a County permit. Hulu representatives did not respond to a request for details, and a representative for the restaurant said owner Butch Yamali was bound by a nondisclosure agreement.