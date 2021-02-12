Even though Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman is set to attend Harvard in the fall, he's not quite ready to forget about high school.

Feldman, who played the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway in 2019, will guest star in the second season of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" as Antoine, a French foreign exchange student, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Since leaving "Dear Evan Hansen" in January 2020, Feldman has been involved in several projects, most notably playing Linguini in last month's virtual production of "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," which raised $2 million for The Actors Fund. He also runs his own theatrical company Zneefrock Productions.

Feldman is one of several guest stars announced for the new season of this latest iteration of "High School Musical." Also coming on board are Derek Hough as a new drama teacher at a rival high school and "Andi Mack" star Asher Angel as another new student.