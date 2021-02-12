TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

LI's Andrew Barth Feldman to guest on 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

Andrew Barth Feldman will play a foreign exchange

Andrew Barth Feldman will play a foreign exchange student on "High School Musical: The Series." Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Even though Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman is set to attend Harvard in the fall, he's not quite ready to forget about high school.

Feldman, who played the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway in 2019, will guest star in the second season of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" as Antoine, a French foreign exchange student, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Since leaving "Dear Evan Hansen" in January 2020, Feldman has been involved in several projects, most notably playing Linguini in last month's virtual production of "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," which raised $2 million for The Actors Fund. He also runs his own theatrical company Zneefrock Productions.

Feldman is one of several guest stars announced for the new season of this latest iteration of "High School Musical." Also coming on board are Derek Hough as a new drama teacher at a rival high school and "Andi Mack" star Asher Angel as another new student.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis star in TCM Picks: 'Now, Voyager,' 'Thelma & Louise'
WNBC reporter Katherine Creag, 47, passed Katherine Creag, longtime WNBC/4 reporter, dies at 47
Police officer and restaurateur Bobby Ford, seen at LI cop-restaurateur to be featured on 'Fox & Friends'
Lucasfilm says actress Gina Carano is no longer Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after social media post
"Bachelor" franchise host Chris Harrison announced on social 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison apologizes
Kevin James as Kevin in "The Crew." LI's Kevin James returns with Netflix's 'The Crew'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?