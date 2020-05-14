While the family sitcom "One Day at a Time" is on a midseason hiatus due to the pandemic-related production stoppage, viewers will get a half-hour animated special on June 16, which will include guest star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The cable network Pop TV, which acquired the series from Netflix for a fourth season that began March 24, will air "The Politics Episode,” which was animated and voiced remotely. Miranda, as Tio Juanito, joins regular cast members Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz in the episode. Also appearing in the Latino-centered remake of co-creator Norman Lear's 1975-1984 CBS comedy about a divorced mother of two are Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and music icon Gloria Estefan, reprising their respective guest roles as cousin Estrellita and Tia Mirtha.

The story centers on a visiting Estrellita's conservatism clashing with other family members' political views.