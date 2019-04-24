"Star Trek" is about to explore another frontier — animation.

Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced on Wednesday that the family-oriented cable channel is creating a new animated series based on the classic sci-fi series created by Gene Roddenberry. The new CG-animated series won't be your father's — or your grandfather's — "Star Trek." The show will follow a group of lawless teens who find a derelict Starfleet ship, which becomes their vehicle to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. No word yet on when the show will premiere.

The Nickelodeon series isn't the only new show in the "Star Trek" universe. "Star Trek: Discovery," an hourlong drama, and "Star Trek: Short Treks," a series of short stories tied to "Discovery," air on CBS All Access, the network's online streaming service.