Nickelodeon developing animated 'Star Trek' series

William Shatner starred as Captain Kirk in the

William Shatner starred as Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series. Photo Credit: Paramount / Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Star Trek" is about to explore another frontier — animation.

Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced on Wednesday that the family-oriented cable channel is creating a new animated series based on the classic sci-fi series created by Gene Roddenberry. The new CG-animated series won't be your father's — or your grandfather's — "Star Trek." The show will follow a group of lawless teens who find a derelict Starfleet ship, which becomes their vehicle to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. No word yet on when the show will premiere.

The Nickelodeon series isn't the only new show in the "Star Trek" universe. "Star Trek: Discovery," an hourlong drama, and "Star Trek: Short Treks," a series of short stories tied to "Discovery," air on CBS All Access, the network's online streaming service.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

