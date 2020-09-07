TODAY'S PAPER
Anna Faris leaving CBS' 'Mom' to pursue new projects

Anna Faris has starred as single mother Christy

Anna Faris has starred as single mother Christy in the CBS sitcom "Mom" since 2013. Credit: CBS

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Anna Faris is leaving her CBS comedy "Mom" after seven seasons.

"The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris, 43, who starred as single mother Christy Plunkett, living with her own mother (Allison Janney) as the two fight addiction issues to remain sober, said in a statement to Newsday.

She thanked series co-creator Chuck Lorre as well as the writers "and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

In a joint statement, CBS and production companies Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions said, "From the inception of 'Mom,' Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

According to trade reports, Faris' departure was known early during the season hiatus, and the producers will address the missing Christy on the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin production on Sept. 14.

