Anthony Anderson returning for 'Law & Order' revival

Anthony Anderson in June.

Anthony Anderson in June. Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and "Hannibal" headliner Hugh Dancy have joined the upcoming revival of NBC's "Law & Order," the 1990-2010 flagship of the franchise.

The network confirms the two will be series regulars on the season scheduled to premiere on Feb. 24. Anderson, 51, reprises his 2008-2010 role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime drama, set and shot in New York City. Dancy, 46, who next stars in the feature film "Downton Abbey: A New Era," will play an assistant district attorney. Neither actor has commented publicly on his casting. Earlier this month, NBC announced that "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan had been cast as an NYPD detective.

