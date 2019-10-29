Anthony Bourdain documentary in the works

Anthony Bourdain, the TV chef-host-writer who took his own life in June 2018 at age 61, will be the subject of a new documentary, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The film will be directed by Morgan Neville, whose previous documentaries include the Fred Rogers profile "Won't You Be My Neighbor" and the Oscar-winning "20 Feet from Stardom," a look at rock and R&B backup singers. CNN Films, the soon-to-be-launched streamer HBO Max, and Focus Features are partnering on the film, which will first be distributed by Focus in theaters worldwide. The documentary will make its TV premiere on CNN, which aired Bourdain’s food and travel show "Parts Unknown," and then stream on HBO Max.

“Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television,” Neville said in a statement. “He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them. To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling.”