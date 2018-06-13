In the wake of Anthony Bourdain's recent death and an outcry from fans, Netflix has extended the streaming availability of the culinary maven's CNN program, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

"Some fans have noticed that 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16," the streaming service said in a news release and on Twitter Tuesday. "As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep 'Parts Unknown' on the service for months to come." Netflix streams seasons one to eight of the show, currently in its eleventh season.

In the hourlong series, which premiered April 14, 2013, the engaging Bourdain used the lure of exotic foods to anchor visits to different countries and American regions, sampling cultures from Malaysia to Appalachia in a street-level, one-on-one way. The show won five Emmy Awards, including a sweep of Outstanding Informational Series or Special from 2013 to 2016, and the broadcasting industry's Peabody Award in 2013.

CNN aired the season's sixth and most recent episode, set in Berlin, as scheduled on June 10, two days after Bourdain's death at 61, an apparent suicide in France, while there to shoot "Parts Unknown." The next two episodes -- "Cajun Mardi Gras" and "Bhutan," the latter with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky accompanying Bourdain -- are set to air June 17 and 24.

Tanner Palin, a political-media consultant from Essex Junction, Vermont, living in Washington, D.C., initiated a Change.org petition to Netflix almost immediately upon news of Bourdain's death. On Tuesday, Palin wrote on the petition page and on Facebook, "WE DID IT!!!!!" As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had garnered nearly 7,000 of its target 7,500 signatures.

Calling the host "an iconic chef, an insightful author, an inimitable human," Palin wrote on the petition's page that, "Those who see his show understand that all of us, from across countries, classes, cultures, or creeds are far more alike, than we are different. His irreverent individualism fashioned real connections, with real people. And he gave us a front row seat so authentic that we shared his meals with him, understanding that maybe our hopes, dreams and ambitions are not so different from those we break bread with."

He went on to say, "If his legacy is anything, it is that the human condition afflicts us all, that life is beautiful but fragile, that there is not much better than a long story over a hot bowl of noodles, and that kindness, connection, and a little understanding can make our world just a little bit better."