The late singer Aretha Franklin will be the subject of the National Geographic network's third installment of its "Genius" series.

The network said on Sunday that its next miniseries will feature the "Queen of Soul," who died in August last year at age 76. She's pushing back author Mary Shelley. National Geographic said last year that the "Frankenstein" author would be its third "Genius," but said Sunday that Shelley will be used for a later season.

Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso were the first two focuses of the "Genius" series.

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks will be the executive producer running the show. Music moguls Clive Davis and Craig Kellman of Atlantic Records will also offer their expertise, said Courteney Monroe, National Geographic president.

"We could not be more excited about this next season," Monroe said.