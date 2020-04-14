TODAY'S PAPER
Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato join 'Disney Family Singalong'

Ariana Grande attends the Billboard Women In

 Ariana Grande attends the Billboard Women In Music event on Dec. 6, 2018, in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images for Billboard / Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner, all appearing remotely, have been added to the cast of Thursday's ABC special "The Disney Family Singalong."

The hourlong show will now also remotely feature stars of the 2006-2008 "High School Musical" TV-movies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, Disney said Tuesday.

"High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega separately told Deadline.com that star Zac Efron was a late addition. "We couldn't reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course," Ortega told the trade website.

Ryan Seacrest will host the special.

