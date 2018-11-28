TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Ariana Grande to appear in new YouTube 'Dangerous Woman Diaries' docuseries

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles in June. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Ariana Grande is giving fans an all-access pass into her musical life through a new documentary series on YouTube.

The streaming service says Grande will be featured in "Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries." The four-part series is set to launch Thursday on the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer's YouTube channel.

The series will show highlights from the making of Grande's latest album, "Sweetener," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart in August. The documentary will also show new footage from her Dangerous Woman Tour, which was suspended after a terrorist bombing killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at Britain's Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Parts of Grande's One Love Manchester concert that helped raise money for the bombing victims will also be shown.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley attends DreamWorks Trolls The Experience JWoww says her son has been diagnosed with autism
Netflix is airing "Springsteen on Broadway" on Dec.16. 11 shows to watch in December
Members of the camera crew shoot a scene 'First Wives Club' TV remake shooting on LI
Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, has reason to Forbes: Judge Judy rules as the highest-paid TV host
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg at the 2015 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies
Stephen Hillenburg with his famous creation, SpongeBob SquarePants, 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57