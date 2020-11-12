TODAY'S PAPER
Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in Netflix spy series

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netlfix series will mark his first

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netlfix series will mark his first time starring in a series. Credit: Getty Images,/Robert Cianflone

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in an espionage series for Netflix, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports.

The show's production company, Skydance Media, on its website Wednesday reposted an article from Deadline.com detailing that the "Terminator" franchise star and former bodybuilding champion and California governor, 73, would play a globe-hopping spy. Monica Barbaro, best known as Anna Valdez in "Chicago Justice" and "Chicago P.D.," will co-star as his character's daughter.

The as-yet-untitled series was created by writer-producer Nick Santora, whose shows include CBS' "Scorpion" and Amazon Prime Video's upcoming "Jack Reacher." Schwarzenegger has not commented publicly about what would be his first TV series starring role.

