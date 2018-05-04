TODAY'S PAPER
Tambor to appear in new 'Arrested Development' season

Jeffrey Tambor has denied harassment claims made against him. Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
 Netflix says that Jeffrey Tambor will appear in the next season of "Arrested Development, The Associated Press reports.

Tambor exited Amazon's "Transparent" earlier this year amid misconduct allegations made by his former assistant and an actress on the show.

Tambor has denied the harassment claims and said he was "profoundly disappointed" in how Amazon handled the matter.

A Netflix spokesperson said Friday that Tambor will be included in the fifth season of "Arrested Development."

Further details, including the extent of Tambor's role and when the season will debut, were unavailable.

A recut version of season four that puts the story line in chronological order began streaming on Netflix this week.

