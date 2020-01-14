TODAY'S PAPER
Awkwafina's 'Nora from Queens' renewed for season 2

The first season of "Awkwafina Is Nora from

The first season of "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens," starring Stony Brook-born Awkwafina, premieres Wednesday on Comedy Central. Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman

By The Associated Press
Awkwafina may not have an Oscar nomination, but the breakout star has already secured a second-season renewal of her new Comedy Central series.

“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” debuts Wednesday night. The network said Tuesday it was adding a second season for the show based on Awkwafina's real life growing up in the New York City borough. The 31-year-old comedy star was born in Stony Brook but raised in Forest Hills.

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, created the half-hour show in which she co-stars with B.D. Wong, Bowen Yang and Lori Tan Chinn. The actress-rapper also has writing and executive producer duties. She was raised by her Chinese American father and grandparents alongside her cousin after her Korean American mother died when she was a child.

