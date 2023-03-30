'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss exits reality TV franchise

Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor,” has exited the reality TV franchise more than two decades after the iconic dating show launched.

His departure was confirmed Tuesday, a day after “The Bachelor” aired its season 27 finale.

“I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” Fleiss said in a statement shared with The Associated Press. The statement did not include the reason for his exit.

While Fleiss has been the face of the “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and other spinoffs since the shows' inceptions, trade publications report he hasn't led day-to-day operations in around a decade.

For years, “The Bachelor” and its associated shows have wielded significant cultural influence and stoked controversy all along. In recent years, the show has been beset by waning ratings, competition from newer reality dating shows and a series of scandals — including accusations of racism that ejected longtime host Chris Harrison.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fleiss described the show as lightning in a bottle and said the creative team taking over will keep the franchise “bold and moving forward.”

“Let the journey continue,” he said.