'Bachelor' tells Ellen he's a changed man

Brad Womack, whom ABC announced Monday night as the first repeat star on "The Bachelor," says he's changed from 2007, when he famously chose neither of the two finalists, DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft.

"I am a completely different person," the Austin, Texas, bar-owner, 37, told Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday on her talk show. "Three years is a long, long time for someone to change. So I think people can change [if they] put forth an effort."

"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison said on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Tuesday that Womack "has been going to therapy, been doing a lot of soul-searching [and has indicated] 'I'm a different guy, I want to come back and prove I believe in this process. I want to prove to everyone I'm a different man. I can and want to do this,' " according to an excerpt on Us magazine's website.

"Yes, definitely, I have, or had commitment issues," Womack told DeGeneres. "I thought that I was as open as I was supposed to be, and clearly I wasn't. I walked away and wound up all alone and left two girls standing there."

The 15th season of "The Bachelor" is set to premiere in January.