TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Barack Obama narrates Netflix series on national parks

Former President Barack Obama will narrate and briefly

Former President Barack Obama will narrate and briefly appear in Netflix's five-part documentary series. Credit: Getty Images / Ian Forsyth

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former President Barack Obama narrates the five-part documentary series "Our Great National Parks," premiering April 13 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Filmed on five continents, the series includes California's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Kenya's Tsavo National Park, the rainforests of Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park, Chile's Patagonia region and many other public lands and waters. "When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become," Obama, 60, who occasionally appears on-screen, says in a trailer for the series. "They're a haven for endangered species, and a hotbed for scientific research," he adds, calling the documentary "a journey through the natural wonders of our shared birthright."

Through his company Higher Ground, Obama additionally is an executive producer on the documentary from the U.K.'s Wild Space Productions and fellow executive producer James Honeyborne's ("Blue Planet II") Freeborne Media.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Meghan Pilkington of Bethpage is featured in the
LI woman stars in new season of 'Temptation Island'
Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards on
'Daily Show' to return in April with live audience
In "Turning Red," everything is going great for
'Turning Red': A panda and perfect pandemonium
Anderson Cooper will offer parenting advice on his
CNN+ to launch on March 29
Emilio Delgado returned to "Sesame Street" for an
Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street,' dies
The "Domino Masters" team Construction Crew of Nick
LIer's team advances to playoffs on 'Domino Masters'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?