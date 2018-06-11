Barbra Streisand’s 1976 movie drama “A Star Is Born” is being rereleased to Netflix with previously unseen footage as part of a deal that includes six Streisand TV specials.

“Six of my TV Specials ... and an extended version of A Star Is Born, coming to #Netflix! More soon,” the much-lauded Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer-actress, 76, posted on Twitter late Sunday. On Monday she posted a link to her official website, with the Netflix release announcing her agreement with the streaming service.

The extended version of the film — a remake of the 1937 and 1954 classics about a talented new singer whose fame surpasses that of the fading star she loves — will include footage of star and executive producer Streisand performing an instrumental version of “Evergreen,” plus additional content in the “With One More Look at You / Watch Closely Now” medley finale.

The deal also adds to the Netflix library the specials “My Name Is Barbra” (1965), “Color Me Barbra” (1966), “Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park” (1968), “Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments” (1973), “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” (1994) and “Barbra Streisand: Timeless” (2001). Streisand won performance Emmys for CBS’ “My Name Is Barbra,” HBO’s “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” and Fox’s “Barbra Streisand: Timeless,” with the HBO concert also winning for outstanding variety, music or comedy special.

In “A Star Is Born” -- starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in the original 1937 version and Judy Garland and James Mason in the 1954 remake -- Streisand plays fledgling singer Esther Hoffman, whom alcoholic rock star John Norman Howard (singer-actor Kris Kristofferson) discovers performing at a club. They fall in love, but as her fame and acclaim skyrocket, his own faltering career continues to decline. Gary Busey and Paul Mazursky also star in the Frank R. Pierson-directed film.

The existing version is scheduled to play on TCM on Aug. 17, at 1 a.m.

A third remake, scheduled for release in October, stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.