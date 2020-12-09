TODAY'S PAPER
Barbra Streisand to appear on NBC's 'Best of Broadway'

Barbra Streisand will appear on "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" airing Thursday on NBC. Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Brooklyn's own EGOT legend Barbra Streisand has joined the cast of Thursday's NBC special "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,".

The network announced Tuesday that the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning star will perform on the Tina Fey-hosted show airing from 8 to 10 p.m. Also newly signed on: Broadway stars Sutton Foster ("The Music Man"), Brittney Mack ("Six: The Musical"), Rob McClure ("Mrs. Doubtfire") and Mary-Louise Parker ("How I Learned to Drive"), plus Antonio Banderas with the Spanish cast of "A Chorus Line."

Shown with limited commercials, courtesy of sponsor T-Mobile, the show will raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which provides groceries, medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the theater community struggling through the pandemic.

