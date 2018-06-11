TODAY'S PAPER
Barbra Streisand's six TV specials, extended version of 'A Star Is Born' headed to Netflix

The TV specials cover the years 1965-2001.

Barbra Streisand, seen on Sunday, will have her

Barbra Streisand, seen on Sunday, will have her movie "A Star is Born" and several of her vintage TV specials appear on Netflix.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix / Jason Merritt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Barbra Streisand’s 1976 movie drama “A Star Is Born” is being rereleased to Netflix with previously unseen footage as part of a deal that includes six Streisand TV specials.

“Six of my TV Specials ... and an extended version of A Star Is Born, coming to #Netflix! More soon,” the much-lauded Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer-actress, 76, posted on Twitter late Sunday. On Monday she posted a link to her official website, with the Netflix release announcing her agreement with the streaming service.

The extended version of the film — a remake of the 1937 and 1954 classics about a talented new singer whose fame surpasses that of the fading star she loves — will include footage of star and executive producer Streisand performing an instrumental version of “Evergreen,” plus additional content in the “With One More Look at You / Watch Closely Now” medley finale.

The deal also adds to the Netflix library the specials “My Name Is Barbra” (1965), “Color Me Barbra” (1966), “Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park” (1968), “Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments” (1973), “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” (1994) and “Barbra Streisand: Timeless” (2001). Streisand won performance Emmys for CBS’ “My Name Is Barbra,” HBO’s “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” and Fox’s “Barbra Streisand: Timeless,” with the HBO concert also winning for outstanding variety, music or comedy special.

In “A Star Is Born” -- starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in the original 1937 version and Judy Garland and James Mason in the 1954 remake -- Streisand plays fledgling singer Esther Hoffman, whom alcoholic rock star John Norman Howard (singer-actor Kris Kristofferson) discovers performing at a club. They fall in love, but as her fame and acclaim skyrocket, his own faltering career continues to decline. Gary Busey and Paul Mazursky also star in the Frank Pierson-directed film.

The existing version is scheduled to play on TCM on Aug. 17, at 1 a.m.

A third remake, scheduled for release in October, stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

