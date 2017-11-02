Barbra Streisand sets Netflix concert special

Barbra Streisand will bring her “Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!” tour to Netflix in a concert special filmed last year in Miami. The concert starts streaming 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 22.

The trailer, released Thursday, also showed some behind-the-scenes footage, which may have come from her shows in Brooklyn last year. The bulk of the filming for the special was already finished by the time Streisand performed at NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in May, her first Long Island concert since 1963.

Streisand told Newsday in April that she would not tour further to support last year’s chart-topping “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” album, even though promoters in Europe and Latin America wanted her to bring the show to their countries. “It takes months for me to prepare it — to design what the sets look like, to rehearse,” she said. “It’s a chore for me and I’m not ever going to do that again.”

That makes the Netflix special the only way for fans to see the tour, which covers her six-decade career and includes her showstopping duet with Jamie Foxx. The trailer also showed glimpses of the studio sessions of her recordings with Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy for the “Encore” album.