'Batman' arrives on DVD in November

In honor of Batman Day (July 23) and the 75th anniversary of the caped crusader, this long-awaited announcement: "Batman," the ABC camp classic, will arrive on DVD Nov. 11. Cost for all 120 episodes: About $200. Fans knew, via Conan O'Brien, that the collection was coming. They now have a date.

Here are the key details from the news release: "Batman: The Complete Television Series features all three classic seasons of the fan-favorite show, including all 120 original broadcast episodes completely remastered, as well as over three hours of never-before-seen enhanced content including interviews with both Adam West (as Batman) and Burt Ward (as Robin). In addition to favorites West and Ward, the series featured a long list of notable guest stars and cameo appearances over the course of three seasons including Julie Newmar, Cesar Romero, Liberace, Vincent Price, Burgess Meredith, Bruce Lee, Sammy Davis Jr. and many more!"

Yes, Batfans, this is a big deal indeed. While Batman has graced the big screen for many years now - most notably Christopher Nolan's recently completed classic trilogy - while Zach Snyder's Batman with Ben Affleck arrives next year - TV other than animation has largely been confined to this wonderful chestnut - a '60s treasure and a comic gem. Warner's has zealously guarded the franchise for decades - so zealously that the '66-68 Adam West vehicle has largely been hidden from sight (other than on YouTube) all these years. Certainly one reason was a long dispute with 20th-Century Fox over ownership rights. Fox owned the talent rights and some likeness rights. Warner Bros. had also wanted to launch some products in conjunction with the DVD launch - impossible as long as Fox held these key properties, however.