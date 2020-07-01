TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head comeback

Mike Judge is the creator of MTV's original

Mike Judge is the creator of MTV's original animated series, "Beavis and Butt-Head." Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to TV in a re-imagined version of the animated series about a pair of Gen X slackers.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Mike Judge, the creator and voice of both characters, said in a statement.

“Beavis and Butt-Head,” which debuted in 1993 on MTV, is moving in its new iteration to ViacomCBS corporate sibling Comedy Central, it was announced Wednesday.

The channel said it has ordered two seasons of the new series that will feature themes “relatable to both new and old fans," including Gen Z kids and their Gen X parents.

Judge will write and produce the series and again will voice the characters in a deal that includes other spinoffs and specials.

The original series, which drew praise for its social satire and criticism for its raunchy humor and violence, aired until 1997 and was briefly revived in 2011. The characters jumped to the big screen in 1996 with “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America."

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own,” Comedy Central executive Chris McCarthy said in the announcement, which didn't include an air date.

Judge’s other TV series credits include “Silicon Valley” and “King of the Hill.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Rep. John Lewis in "John Lewis: Good 'John Lewis: Good Trouble': Profound documentary
"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Shevon Nieto moves on to next round of 'AGT'
Ed Henry began working at Fox News Channel Fox News fires LI's Ed Henry for 'willful sexual misconduct'
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star Larry David 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return for season 11
Writer-comedian and film director Carl Reiner after an Carl Reiner's summers on Fire Island fueled his creativity
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food Amy Schumer's cooking show sets season 2
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search