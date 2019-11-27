TODAY'S PAPER
LI medical student appears on 'Jeopardy!'

Ben Zhang (right), a student at Zucker School

Ben Zhang (right), a student at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, stands next to "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.  Credit: Jeopardy!

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Westbury's Ben Zhang, a first-year student at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, competes Wednesday night on the long-running game show "Jeopardy!"

"I was always interested in learning more about the world, and I've watched many of my friends appear on the show," Zhang said in a statement from the school. "When I got the call back from 'Jeopardy!' in August, I was honored to have an opportunity to compete on the same stage as they have."

The Columbia University graduate, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, said he prepared by perusing archival episodes of the show "to practice on old questions to get a feel for the topics and the word games they like to play.” The episode airs at 7 p.m. on WABC/7.

