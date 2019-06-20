With video on demand services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video becoming increasingly popular, the streaming options are becoming increasingly overwhelming. (Next on the horizon: Apple TV+ and Disney+, both set for launch in fall 2019.) More TV watchers are subscribing to streaming services and even ditching traditional cable altogether — not only to cut costs, but for the freedom to watch their favorite programs on their own time.

Whether you’re looking to cut the cord or just want to stay in the loop with all the streaming world has to offer, you've got a plethora of options. Here are 15 you may or may not be familiar with.

YouTube TV

What you get: YouTube TV members get access to more than 70 channels including CNN, ESPN, TBS, Freeform, Animal Planet, FOX and many more. Subscribers also get access to YouTube Originals, which refers to original series such as "Karate Kid" spinoff series "Cobra Kai" and Jordan Peele's "Weird City." A YouTube TV subscription also comes with free unlimited DVR storage space, six accounts per household and the ability to stream on three devices at once.

What you don’t get: Access to YouTube Premium (formerly known as YouTube Red), which is essentially an ad-free version of YouTube.

Price: $49.99 a month

How to watch: YouTube TV is compatible with Android and iOS devices, Chrome, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One and supported Samsung and LG TVs.

DC Universe

What you get: For all things DC, this is the service to have. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive original series, legendary films and TV series, animated movies and a curated collection of 2,500 comics. Members will also get access to an exclusive members-only shop and chances to win exclusive experiences and event tickets.

What you don’t get: Non-DC Universe content and the latest DC movies and series. So, don’t expect to see movies such as “Aquaman” or “Suicide Squad” or even series such as "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on this service.

Price: $74.99 a year or $7.99 a month

How to watch: DC Universe is available on web browsers, iOS devices, Apple TV (4th generation and newer), Android devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One.

Philo

What you get: This internet TV company offers 58 channels including popular networks such as HGTV, Comedy Central, BET, Lifetime, OWN, TLC, WE tv and MTV. Users also get unlimited recording, can stream on up to three devices at once and can save shows for up to 30 days.

What you don’t get: Original content

Price: $20 a month

How to watch: Philo is currently available on: Mac and Windows (on a web browser), iOS devices, Android phones and tablets (on Chrome), Android TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

fuboTV

What you get: If you find yourself turning on the TV mainly to watch sports then fuboTV is perfect for you as the service’s main focus is to provide access to sports channels such as NFL, MLB, NBA and MLS. It also comes with access to more than 100 non-sports channels including CNN, FX, HGTV, TNT, Comedy Central and Bravo. Users can also add extra channels such as Showtime or FX Plus to their subscription, and can stream on up to three devices at a time.

What you don’t get: Original content

Price: $54.99 a month; add-ons vary from $4.99- $28.99 a month

How to watch: fuboTV is currently compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, web browsers, Chromecast, iOS devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and some Google approved Android TV devices.

Sling

What you get: Like Philo and fuboTV, Sling is also an option for individuals thinking of breaking away from traditional cable. Users get access to up to 55 channels including CNN, Freeform, ESPN, Lifetime, Comedy Central and optional local channels. Subscribers can also personalize their subscription by adding extra channels such as Starz, Showtime or international channels at an extra cost. This internet TV service offers three levels of subscription: Sling Orange, which allows you to stream on only one device at a time; Sling Blue, which allows you to stream on three devices at once; and Sling Orange + Sling Blue, which allows you to stream on up to four devices at once.

What you don’t get: Original content

Price: $25 or $40 a month; add-ons vary from $5 and up

How to watch: Sling is currently compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android tablet or phone, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromebook, Chromecast, Google Chrome Browser, iOS devices, LG TV, Microsoft Edge Browser, Roku, Samsung, Windows 10, XBox, Xfinity X1 (International and select Latino services only).

HBO Now

What you get: HBO Now is a stand-alone streaming service that gives subscribers access to all HBO content including movies, documentaries, sports and original hit shows such as "Game of Thrones," "Big Little Lies," "Insecure" and more to those who don’t have it through their cable provider. (Not to be confused with HBO Go, the streaming option that comes with an HBO cable package.)

What you don’t get: Non-HBO content

Price: $14.99 a month

How to watch: HBO Now is compatible with Amazon FireTV, Amazon Fire Tablets, Android TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Android devices, iOS devices, and web browsers.

Showtime's streaming service

What you get: This premium network now offers a subscription-based service, so you can watch it even without cable. Subscribers get access to the same Showtime content, which includes popular commercial-free movies, documentaries, comedy specials, sports, original series like "Shameless," "The Chi," "Ray Donovan," and plenty more. Subscribers can watch live TV and download full episodes and movies to watch offline whenever they choose to as well.

What you don’t get: Non-Showtime content

Price: $10.99 a month

How to watch: Showtime is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS devices, LG Smart TVs, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One.

Starz's streaming service

What you get: This is also another premium channel that offers a subscription-based service for those who don’t have this channel through their cable provider. Subscribers get access to all Starz content including thousands of movies and TV shows including hits such as "Power" and "Outlander." Subscribers can stream on up to four devices simultaneously and get unlimited streaming and downloads.

What you don’t get: Non-Starz content

Price: $5 a month for the first three months, then $8.99 a month afterward.

How to watch: Starz is compatible with web browsers, iOS devices, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire, tablets, Amazon Fire phones, Android TV, Android phones, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Sony smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs and Chromecast.

Sony Crackle

What you get: This streaming platform by Sony Pictures offers movies, TV shows and original content.

What you don’t get: Giving that this service is free, don’t expect to see recent shows or movies on Sony Crackle. Some titles include "The China Syndrome" starring Jane Fonda from 1979 and "The 5th Wave" from 2016, so if you’re feeling nostalgic this could be right for you.

Price: Free

How to watch: Sony Crackle is supported on Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone and Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Chromecast, web browsers, LG TV, PlayStation 3 and 4, Roku, Samsung TV, Sony TV, Vizio TV, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

DirecTV Now

What you get: This subscription streaming TV service from AT&T is another cord-cutting option. DirectTV Now subscribers get access to cable channels including CNN, Fox, MTV, TNT and more. DirecTV Now also offers different packages that include premium channels such as HBO and Cinemax and additional add-ons such as international and Spanish programs. This service allows users to record and save shows for later and stream on up to three devices at once.

What you don’t get: Original content

Price: Packages vary from $50-$135 a month, and add-ons vary from $5-$30 a month

How to watch: DirecTV Now is compatible with Roku TV, Apple TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iOS devices, Android phones and tablets, and web browsers Chrome and Safari.

CBS All Access

What you get: As the name suggests, subscribers get all access to CBS content including live TV, CBS news and original series such as "The Twilight Zone" and "Star Trek: Discovery."

What you don’t get: Non-CBS content

Price: $5.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free)

How to watch: Subscribers can watch CBS All Access on Apple TV, Android devices, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iOS devices, PS4, Roku, Samsung smart TV, Vizio smart TV, Windows 10 and on Xbox.

Disney+

What you get: On Nov. 12, Disney will launch its very own streaming service strictly for Disney content — this includes Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content such as "Toy Story," "Captain Marvel" and much more.

What you don’t get: Non-Disney content

Price: $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year

How to watch: Subscribers will be able to watch Disney+ on smart TVs, phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and streaming devices. (Specifically, Disney has confirmed so far that it’ll be available on PlayStation 4 and Roku.)

Apple TV+

What you get: Apple TV + is also a new streaming platform that will launch this fall — the official date has not yet been announced. The service, which is exclusively on the Apple TV app, will offer original shows and movies across various genres. And names such as Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Steven Spielberg and more are slated to be a part of that upcoming content.

What you don’t get: Non-Apple TV content

Price: Not announced

How to watch: On the Apple TV app

WarnerMedia (TBA)

WarnerMedia is also trying its hand at the streaming game. Last year AT&T (which now owns the media company) unveiled plans to launch a subscription video on demand service, which is expected to launch in beta form in late 2019 and then fully in early 2020, according to reports. The service, which is currently untitled, may feature movies and TV shows from WarnerMedia subsidiaries including HBO, Cinemax and Warner Bros. for a price ranging from $16- $17 a month, according to unnamed sources in a report by The Wall Street Journal.

BET+ (TBA)

BET is reportedly launching a stand-alone streaming service called BET+, according to Variety. The service, which is expected to launch later this year, will feature original content from Tyler Perry, a new series from "Girls Trip" writer Tracy Oliver, and content from other Viacom cable brands as well, Variety reported.