TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
55° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

BET plans all-star pandemic special

DJ Khaled attends the Grammy Awards in Los

DJ Khaled attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia and Melvin Crispell III are slated to perform in a special BET show that will assist people of color in dealing with the coronavirus.

The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special will air April 22 at 8 p.m. 

The special will be hosted by singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J and Oscar winner Regina Hall. The program will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources.

“Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities,” said Scott Mills, BET president. “BET is using all of our resources — our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

Celebrity guests will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources during this unprecedented time, and in partnership with United Way, proceeds are being donated to African American communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course 11 cooking shows to binge watch right now
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, feeds a tiger There's a 'Tiger King' sequel in the works
"You Ain't Got These," executive produced by Lena 6 shows to watch on Quibi, the new smartphone streaming service
Dr. Drew Pinsky speaks at the iHeartRadio Podcast Caught in video mashup, Pinsky apologizes for virus comments
Bellport's Shannon Gibbons performs on "American Idol" in LI singer eliminated as 'American Idol' narrows to Top 20
Lady Gaga is curating the TV special, which Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search