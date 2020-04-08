BET plans all-star pandemic special

DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia and Melvin Crispell III are slated to perform in a special BET show that will assist people of color in dealing with the coronavirus.

The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special will air April 22 at 8 p.m.

The special will be hosted by singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J and Oscar winner Regina Hall. The program will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources.

“Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities,” said Scott Mills, BET president. “BET is using all of our resources — our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

Celebrity guests will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources during this unprecedented time, and in partnership with United Way, proceeds are being donated to African American communities severely impacted by COVID-19.