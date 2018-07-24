August is around the corner, and while the world may seem to slow down — the dog days, and all that — TV marches on. Here are eight shows to look for next month:

AUG. 3

"Animals" (HBO, 11:30 p.m.) And just like that, this oddball animated series about the anthropomorphic misdeeds of New York City urban wildlife (from bed bugs to pigeons) is back for a third season. The co-creators are Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano — Luciano's a Sea Cliff native and a 2005 graduate of North Shore High. What to expect in the third? The series visits a "humanless, post-apocalyptic Big Apple" — which naturally means talking cockroaches.

AUG. 6

"Better Call Saul" (AMC, 9 p.m.) One of the treasures of the small screen returns with an episode called "Smoke" — quite possibly a reference to the fire that consumed the house of Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) brother, Chuck (Michael McKean)? Yes, quite possibly. The logline is as follows: "Jimmy struggles to cope with Chuck’s tragic death. Mike (Jonathan Banks) ponders his role at Madrigal. Howard (Patrick Fabian) makes a startling confession."

I can speak for "Saul" fans everywhere when I say: It's about time, Howard.

"Lodge 49" (AMC, 10 p.m.) AMC wouldn't be dropping this newcomer in the wake of "Saul's" highly anticipated return if it didn't think there was a little something to get excited about. "Lodge" is about Long Beach, California, ex-surfer Dud (Wyatt Russell), who ends up at a beaten-down fraternal lodge — the 49 of the title — where he befriends "Luminous Knight" Ernie (Brent Jennings, "Moneyball"). Expect some humor and "alchemical mysteries." Jim Gavin, author of the 2014 story collection, "Middle Men," created.

AUG. 10

"Freaky Friday," Disney Channel, 8 p.m.) A few movies put Lindsay Lohan on the map and 2003's "Freaky" — based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel — was most assuredly one of those. She will, alas, not appear in this musical remake. Instead, Cozi Zuehlsdorff ("Dolphin Tale") and Heidi Blickenstaff ("The Little Mermaid," "The Full Monty," "Something Rotten!") will star as daughter Anna and mom Tess, who switch bodies one freaky Friday. Bet you didn't know this was made into a musical (didya?), but it was, premiering in 2016. Tony and Pulitzer Prize winners (for "Next to Normal," the 2008 rock musical about bipolar disorder) Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey are composer and lyricist, respectively.

AUG. 12

"Insecure" (HBO, 10:30 p.m.); "Ballers" (HBO, 10 p.m.) Last we saw Issa (Issa Rae) a year ago in the second season finale, she was seen moving in with Daniel (Y'Lan Noel), telling him, "I'm sleeping on the couch." (Him: "I know.") She and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) remain bitterly apart — and it's not entirely clear he'll be back for this third season (but how could he not?) Meanwhile, of "Ballers," HBO says: financial manager Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) and his sideman Joe (Rob Corddry) are moving to L.A. as they "expand their roster and horizons in the world of action sports."

AUG. 17

"Disenchantment" (Netflix). Matt Groening is returning to TV in his new animated series about a hard-drinking princess, Bean ("Broad City's" Abbi Jacobson), and her friends, the elf Elfo (Nat Faxon) and the demon Luci (Eric Andre). "You've seen the future in 'Futurama,' " says the trailer voice-over. "You've seen the present in Springfield. So what's the obvious third move? The past of course."

AUG. 31

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Amazon Prime) The Jack Ryan film series dates all the way back to 1990's "The Hunt for Red October" — with Jack played by L.I.'s own Alec Baldwin. Now "The Office's" (and "A Quiet Place's") John Krasinski gets a crack at Jack, in this eight-parter. Here's the logline: JR "uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale." Of course it does and of course JR will save us.