Buzzr, GSN salute game show queen Betty White

The queen of the game show reigns on.

In tribute to Betty White, who would have turned 100 on Monday, cable channels GSN (Optimum Ch. 88; 184/684 on Fios) and Buzzr (Optimum Ch. 95 and streaming on PlutoTV) will present marathons of the beloved performer's numerous game show appearances Sunday and Monday. White, who died on Dec. 31, had been a fixture on dozens of TV game and panel shows starting with something called "Grab Your Phone" in 1949 and straight through to ABC's reboot of "To Tell the Truth" in 2016.

Buzzr's two-day salute kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with 19-1/2 hours of "Password" and "Password Plus," both hosted by her second husband Allen Ludden, and the '80s version "Super Password" with Bert Convy as emcee.

On Monday starting at 8 a.m., Buzzr will air 18 hours of episodes with White featuring such rarities as the 1955 Gene Rayburn-hosted panel show "Make the Connection," "What's My Line?" and the '90s version of "To Tell the Truth" hosted by Alex Trebek.

GSN on Monday will also present five hours of classic White game show appearances starting with "The $25,000 Pyramid" hosted by Dick Clark from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by an hour of "Match Game" from 1 to 2 p.m.

As a special birthday gift to White, who was dedicated to animal rights, Buzzr and TV production company Fremantle are making a donation in her honor to the American Humane Society.

In addition to small-screen salutes, the documentary "Betty White: A Celebration" will be screened on Monday at area theaters including the Regal Deer Park 16, Regal Westbury 12, Showcase Cinema De Lux in Farmingdale, AMC Loews Stony Brook 17 and Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville. For tickets, go to fathomevents.com.