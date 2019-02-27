"Beverly Hills, 90210" will return as a limited series on Fox this summer, starring six of the original cast members, the network announced Wednesday.

Per Fox, the six-episode series "comes with a big twist": Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will play "heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships."

A big twist indeed and a complicated one: How, for example, will Spelling's real-life appearance as a "Masked Singer" contestant figure into this? Will Ziering's memorable "Sharknado" hunting days make it into the storyline? How much more "heightened" can that be?

Meanwhile, who's missing? That would be Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, and Tiffani Thiessen, to name three. And to name four, Joe E. Tata — a series regular over most of the 10-season run, from 1990 to 2000. Tata was Nat Bussichio, proprietor of the fabled diner, the Peach Pit.

Speaking of which, will the Peach Pit be back too?

"Beverly Hills, 90210" — a vast success for Fox back in the day that became a Generation X touchstone — was revived in 2008 as "90210," featuring a completely different cast (although some of the originals made cameos). That CW show ran for five seasons. The original show also spawned the successful spinoff "Melrose Place" (1992-99) that, in turn, was rebooted by The CW for one season (2009-10).

This has been one of the more open secrets in television: Spelling, who essentially created the idea, said in a national TV interview earlier this month that “It is the OG crew back together, and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” while the six-parter "will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast.”

"90210" — the original — was about the Walsh kids, Brandon (Priestley) and Brenda (Doherty) who move to Los Angeles and attend a famous high school where they encounter the lives of the teenage rich and wannabe famous. Darren Star ("Sex and the City"), who created the original, is also absent for this reboot. The new showrunner is Chris Alberghini ("Awkward.").

