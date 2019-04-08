TODAY'S PAPER
Netflix teases upcoming Beyoncé special, 'Homecoming'

Beyoncé sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans on Feb. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Max Becherer

By The Associated Press
It took just one word for Netflix to send Beyoncé fans into a full-on freak out.

The streaming giant on Sunday posted on its social media channels a yellow image with the word "Homecoming" across it. The only other information was a date: April 17.

That's when Netflix is expected to premiere a Beyoncé special that may feature her performances at last year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Though Netflix declined to share any more information, the font and color and of the announcement was the same as Beyonce's was for her Coachella appearance.

Beyoncé also last year launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The singer is known for debuting new work shrouded in secrecy. No details were announced before her 2016 HBO special "Lemonade."

