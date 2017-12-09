TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 37° Good Morning
Overcast 37° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

'Big Little Lies' back for season 2 with Kidman, Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, left, and Nicole Kidman arriving at

Reese Witherspoon, left, and Nicole Kidman arriving at the 27th annual Independent Film Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. HBO inked Witherspoon and Kidman to new deals for "Big Little Lies". Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES — HBO says the dark drama "Big Little Lies" is coming back for a second season.

The channel said Friday that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will again star and serve as executive producers of the Emmy-winning series.

The new episodes are based in part on a story by Liane Moriarty, author of the novel "Big Little Lies."

The drama's first-season writer, David E. Kelly, is returning to write the seven new episodes. Andrea Arnold, whose credits include "Transparent," will direct.

HBO said the series will explore friendships, the fragility of marriage and include the potential for "emotional and bodily injury."

The first season of "Big Little Lies" included domestic abuse and a violent death.

An air date for season two was not announced.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Sweet and sustainable, these edible candy cups come 29 top products from 'Shark Tank'
Judd Apatow makes his return to stand-up in Judd Apatow revisits LI comedy roots in Netflix special
Harold Ford Jr. leaves a meeting at the Ford won't contribute to MSNBC until resolving allegations
Bethenny Frankel visits Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B
Alec Baldwin, pictured on Nov. 7, 2017 in Baldwin defends calling late-night shows ‘grand juries’
A long time ago, on a TV far, 5 Facts about ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’