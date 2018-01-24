Billy Bush, who felt unsupported by “Today” colleague Matt Lauer after Bush’s missteps in an interview with deceitful Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, says he takes no pleasure in Lauer’s firing over alleged sexual harassment and assault.

“People texted and called me making comments like he got what he deserved,” Bush, 46 — who himself was fired from “Today” in October 2016 for his part in a leaked 2005 audio featuring vulgar sexual comments by Donald Trump — tells People magazine in its new issue. “But there is no joy in the demise of others … no matter who it is,” he says.

“In one of my resolute moments,” Bush adds, “I said if I ever speak to him, I’m going to tell him that I was let down,” by Lauer not defending his colleague to NBC brass. “Many months later, he called me and I addressed it. He assured me that he fought for me in private. I accepted it.”

Bush — a cousin of former president George W. Bush and a nephew of former president George H.W. Bush — concedes that, “Maybe at one point there was part of me that [felt like] if someone else got in trouble, I would be like, ‘Now who’s the bad guy?’ But I took zero pleasure in it. And I’m grateful for that. Let those who transgressed be held accountable. I felt for the women involved and for his wife.”

Lochte had falsely told police during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that he and two teammates had been robbed at a gas station, an assertion Bush took at face value.