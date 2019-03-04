TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Billy Crystal and Tony Danza fondly remember their co-star Katherine Helmond

Katherine Helmond arrives for the 2006 premiere

 Katherine Helmond arrives for the 2006 premiere of the Disney/Pixar animated film "Cars in Concord, N.C.  Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Long Islanders Billy Crystal and Tony Danza, co-stars of the late Katherine Helmond, have paid tribute to the "Soap" and "Who's the Boss?" actress and seven-time Emmy nominee.

Long Beach native Crystal, 70, tweeted that Helmond "was a remarkable actress and a huge influence on me during our @Soap years. I learned so much about acting from her and I'll never forget her wit, her laugh and her comforting spirit."

Danza, 67, who spent his teen years in Malverne, made multiple social- media posts. "We all lost a national treasure today," he wrote on Friday, when Helmond's agency announced her death Feb. 23 at age 89. "No words can measure my love."

He subsequently tweeted a GIF of Helmond in the opening credits of "Who's the Boss?” — the 1984-1992 sitcom in which she played vixenish grandmother Mona Robinson — as well as two images of the five cast-members at a 2016 dinner reunion organized by Entertainment Weekly. "Our last family photos,” he wrote.

