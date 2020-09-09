TODAY'S PAPER
'Black-ish' spinoff 'Old-ish' picked up by ABC

Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne will reprise their

Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne will reprise their "Black-ish" roles in the ABC spinoff "Old-ish." Credit: ABC / Christopher Willard

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
A third spinoff of the ABC hit "Black-ish" is in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday in a story later confirmed by other trade magazines that "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is developing "Old-ish," a comedy following Earl "Pops" Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis). The new series will follow the parents of "Black-ish" protagonist Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson), as the divorced couple rekindles their romance in a gentrifying Los Angeles neighborhood.

Barris, whose flagship show has received three Emmy nominations for outstanding comedy series, previously co-created with Larry Wilmore the Freeform spinoff "Grown-ish," and with Tracee Ellis Ross and Peter Saji, ABC's prequel "Mixed-ish."

"Black-ish" is set to return for season 7 next year, "Grown-ish" for season 4 and "Mixed-ish" for season 2.

