'Blue Bloods' shoots season finale on LI

Yet another TV/ film production has shot at Youngs Farm in Old Brookville, with the CBS police family drama "Blue Bloods" returning there after previously shooting at the versatile location in a past season.

A chalkboard sign outside the 128-year-old farm and greenmarket informed patrons Youngs was closed Monday and Tuesday for the filming of "Justifies the Means," the season-11 finale, airing May 14.

Youngs substitutes for New Hampshire in the footage shot there, says location manager Mike Fucci, 46, of Oyster Bay, and a veteran of such series as "The Americans" and the Long Island-shot "Royal Pains."

"There was a sort of gunfire scene or chase with trucks in the field," says farm manager Tim Dooley, 37, also of Oyster Bay. "Machine guns, stuff like that. The farm was a cover for people smuggling guns."

The trucks rolled across fallow land, he assured. "We made certain they were using fields not under production."

"Blue Bloods" stars Tom Selleck as second-generation NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, who is close to his two sons and grandson on the force, his daughter, an assistant Manhattan district attorney.

Filming took place from about 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Along with supporting cast, three principals were on hand: Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Frank's elder son, Detective Danny Reagan; Will Estes as the younger son, Sgt. Jamie Reagan; and Will Hochman as grandson Joe Hill.

"The main factor that contributed to the location was that our executive producers, Kevin Wade and Ian Biederman, wrote the episode specifically for this location," says Fucci. "I’m pretty sure Kevin was familiar with Youngs Farm and had it mind when they wrote the episode," which was directed by David Barrett.

Youngs Farm has served as a locale for numerous movie and photo shoots, and such TV shows as "The Blacklist," "The Flight Attendant" and "Madam Secretary."

In September, J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, spent a day shooting a project by novelist Stephen King under the placeholder title "Faces." Details suggest it is HBO Max's previously announced crime series "Duster," set in the Southwest during the 1970s.