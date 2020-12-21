LI Italian deli name-checked on 'Blue Bloods'

The venerable Italian deli Razzano's Salumeria e Latticini, in Glen Cove, got name-checked Friday on the CBS drama "Blue Bloods." The long-running series stars Tom Selleck as the NYPD Commissioner (and son of a former commisisioner) with strong family ties to his two sons and newly-revealed grandson on the force and his daughter, an assistant Manhattan district attorney.

"Everyone showed me the video on their phone," 81-year-old Razzano's owner Vincent Condello, who has not seen the episode, told Newsday on Monday -- adding jovially, "Somebody asked me, 'Who did you pay? Who do you know?' I don't know anybody! It just happened!"

"Atonement," the third episode of season 11, opens with Selleck's Frank Reagan telling his cop grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman), whose ties to the storied family had only been recently revealed (his biological father was Frank's oldest son who was killed in the line of duty) a piece of disturbing news. "Apparently someone got to someone in the Suffolk County offices about a certain birth certificate," Frank said. "lt'll be on the websites tonight. They know who you are."

Later in Friday's episode, Joe, bearing two bags of groceries, arrives at Frank's home a day earlier than the clan's traditional Sunday dinner. "I didn't want to be the only person in Reagan history who didn't contribute to family dinner," he explains. "So I made a trip out to Razzano's in Glen Cove" and begins itemizing the food as he takes it from the bag.

"Sweet sopressata. Hot sopressata," he says, referring to two kinds of the smoked and pressed dry sausage, which comes cured or uncured depending on the regional recipe. "Prosciutto di Parma," he continues, referring to a dry-cured ham imported from that region of Italy. "Eggplant rollatini. Real mortadella," he says of the cooked, cured pork from Bologna, Italy, differentiating it from baloney. And finally, "Look at this: Fresh mozzarella. It's still warm."

"They came here to my store, they bought the stuff and then showed it on television," Condello says. "I recognize the guy who bought it. Not the big chief with the mustache -- the other guy," he says, referring to Hochman. "I recognize on the television it was he."

It would be unusual for an actor to have done so, though Razzano's has had its chare of celebrities. "A lot of famous people have come here many times," Condello says. "Even Frank Sinatra came to my store, many years ago. Rudy Giuliani used to come here every day" before becoming mayor.

The episode's writer, series co-producer Kevin Riley, a West Virginia native, could not be reached, and neither CBS nor the production company, CBS Studios, responded to Newsday requests for comment.



Last year, //2019// after Glen Cove 11-year-old Michael Renga, a frequent musical-theater performer on Long Island, garnered attention for singing "Pennies from Heaven" onstage with Louis Prima Jr.'s band at Bay Shore's Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Razzano's honored the boy with a sandwich called the Michael Renga: sliced mozzarella, Genoa salami and pepperoni.

