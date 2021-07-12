TODAY'S PAPER
Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

Joshua Dela Cruz, star of "Blue's Clues &

Joshua Dela Cruz, star of "Blue's Clues & You!," will star in a Nickelodeon movie to celebrate the 25th year of the "Blues Clues" children's series. Credit: Nickelodeon via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Nickelodeon says it is making a new movie featuring stars of "Blue's Clues & You!" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that was a mainstay of the network for several years.

The movie, which will start production this summer, follows Josh and Blue as they travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway musical. It's not clear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Nickelodeon has several other activities planned to mark the Sept. 8, 1996, premiere of the original "Blue's Clues," which aired six seasons' worth of originals. The celebration includes a music video featuring current star Joshua Dela Cruz and former "Blue's Clues" hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Some original episodes of "Blue's Clues" can be seen on the Paramount Plus streaming service and, per Monday's announcement, more will be made available to coincide with the anniversary. The show was rebooted as "Blue's Clues & You" and is currently in its second season.

"Blues Clues & You" will have a special "It's YOUR birthday" episode on Sept. 17, which will allow young viewers to celebrate their own birthdays.

By The Associated Press

