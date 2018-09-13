Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

 'Blue's Clues' has a new host - and a revamped title

Singer-actor Joshua Dela Cruz will host the rebooted Nickelodeon kids show.

Photo Credit: Nickelodeon/Gavin Bons

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The revival of the children's series "Blue's Clues" now has a host and a revamped title.

Nickelodeon announced Thursday that Joshua Dela Cruz, a singer and actor who took over the title role of Broadway's "Aladdin" from February to April 2017, was named host of what the cable network now calls "Blue's Clues & You." Production is scheduled to start this month in Toronto.

"Well the dog's outta the bag," Dela Cruz quipped on Instagram. Original host Steve Burns, who was involved in the audition process, said in a statement, "I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!  He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt."

Dela Cruz, whose TV credits include the series "Bull" and "Time After Time," is married to actress Amanda Dela Cruz.

