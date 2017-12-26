TODAY'S PAPER
Bob Givens dead; animator who helped design Bugs Bunny was 99

Animator Bob Givens and author Joe Adamson attend

Animator Bob Givens and author Joe Adamson attend "Putting Looney in the Toons," duringthe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' tribute to animators Tex Avery and Michael Maltese in Hollywood on March 24, 2008. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The animator who helped design Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd has died. Bob Givens was 99 years old.

Daughter Mariana Givens says her father died Dec. 14 in Burbank, California from acute respiratory failure.

Bob Givens started working for Walt Disney Studios right out of high school and later joined what would become Warner Bros. His version of Bugs Bunny debuted in 1940. Other characters he illustrated over his six-decade career included Tom & Jerry, Daffy Duck, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Popeye.

Givens also brought his skills to TV advertising, animating cartoon insects for Raid bug-killer commercials.

Mariana Givens said Saturday that she always likened her father to Popeye when she was growing up. He was always energetic and resilient, and even smoked a pipe.

