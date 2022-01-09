TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dies at 65

Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's

Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival, at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall, on June 19, 2021. Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom "Full House," has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget" and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. A "#BobSaget" concluded the tweet.

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour," according to his Twitter feed.

His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget was also the longtime host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The Walt Disney Co. has announced its third
Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+
Matilde Gioli and Matteo Martari star in "Four
'Four to Dinner': Painstakingly bland romantic comedy
Anthony Geary played Luke Spencer on "General Hospital."
'General Hospital's Luke Spencer is officially dead
HBO has announced Michael Imperioli will star in
'Sopranos' star to headline second 'White Lotus'
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider says she's OK after
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
(L-R:) Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe
'Pivoting': Bland sitcom marred by fake LI setting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?