'Full House' cast members recall 'loving, compassionate' Bob Saget

An outpouring of love and sympathy from friends, colleagues and others has followed Sunday's unexpected death of comedian Bob Saget at age 65.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am," Hauppauge-raised Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Saget's 1987-1995 ABC comedy "Full House," said in a statement to Newsday Monday. "Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."

Candace Cameron Bure, who played one of three daughters of Saget's widowed Danny Tanner on the show, tweeted, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who together played the youngest daughter, said in a statement, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Other fellow cast members took to social media. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," tweeted John Stamos. Dave Coulier tweeted, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," and additionally wrote on Instagram, "I'll never let go, brother. Love you."

In a long Instagram post, Andrea Barber, who played neighbor kid Kimmy Gibbler, said in part, "Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you.' Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget — don't hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him."

Scott Weinger, who played one daughter's high school boyfriend, called Saget "a big brother to me," and noted, "Bob was a passionate supporter of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and fought hard to find a cure for the disease that took his sister. In his memory, please consider making a donation today." Syosset-raised comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow likewise asked people to donate to that organization.

Stars from Saget's other shows chimed in. Kat Dennings tweeted, "I was his TV daughter for one season" on The WB's 2001-02 sitcom "Raising Dad," "and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

"How I Met Your Mother Star" Josh Radnor, for whom Saget provided the voice-over narration of his character's future self, penned a seven-part tweet extolling the star's kindness and supportiveness. "I can't overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company.) … We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amid all the chaos."

Among countless others paying tribute were Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal, who tweeted he was "shocked and saddened" at Saget's death. "A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family."