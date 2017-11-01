This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 53° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Bobby Moynihan’s ‘Me, Myself & I’ pulled from CBS schedule

Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would

Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would "return to the schedule at a later date," is being replaced by the freshman comedy "9JKL." Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

“Me, Myself & I,” the new CBS sitcom about a man at three stages of his life, has been put on indefinite hiatus and may be the first cancellation of the fall TV season.

The network announced Wednesday that the series, starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette as Alex Riley at age 14 in 1991, age 40 today and age 65 in 2042, would be bumped from its 9:30 p.m. Monday slot after six episodes and “return to the schedule at a later date.”

Fellow freshman comedy “9JKL” moves from 8:30 p.m. to take its place. Season 2 of the Matt LeBlanc comedy “Man with a Plan” will fill the 8:30 slot on Nov. 13 following a “Big Bang Theory” rerun there this Monday.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala Jimmy Fallon, more set for Macy's Thanksgiving parade
E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION $40 Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
Wendy Williams in the Halloween costume she was Wendy Williams: On-air collapse was ‘really scary’
Diana Gabaldon's 35 TV shows based on books and comics
Sweet and sustainable, these edible candy cups come 29 genius products from 'Shark Tank'
Sarah Gadon stars as a woman in prison ‘Alias Grace’: Powerful adaptation of Atwood novel