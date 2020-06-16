TODAY'S PAPER
CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' is first network scripted show to resume shooting

"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Katherine Kelly

"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Katherine Kelly Lang attends the 2019 annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
“The Bold and the Beautiful” plans to resume production Wednesday, becoming the first network scripted show to start shooting again after the long layoff brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular CBS daytime drama will begin production again at CBS Television City in Los Angeles with strict COVID-19 protocols in place as mandated by the state and county, the show's publicist Eva Basler said Tuesday.

California and Los Angeles County officials gave a conditional go-ahead for productions to resume starting June 12.

The show's safeguards include an independent COVID-19 coordinator on the set, regular testing of everyone involved in production, a staggered and minimized crew, and the requirement of masks and social distance for all except actors when the cameras are rolling.

The show has not yet announced when the first new episode will air.

It's the first network scripted show, and among the first scripted shows of any kind, to resume shooting after the monthslong halt in production across the industry.

Consistently among the top-rated soaps on television, the show created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell began in 1987 as a sister series to “The Young and the Restless.”

Its longtime stars include Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook.

