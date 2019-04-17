TODAY'S PAPER
Ryan Murphy will reunite 'Boys in the Band' for Netflix

Robin De Jesus, left, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew

Robin De Jesus, left, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons will reprise their Broadway roles in "The Boys in the Band" for Netflix. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Ryan Murphy has quite the reunion planned for "The Boys in the Band." He announced on Wednesday that he would reunite the entire cast of the 2018 Broadway production, which marked the 50th anniversary of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking play, for a Netflix movie to be released in 2020. Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells are among those who will start filming this summer in Los Angeles, with Joe Mantello again directing,

"The Broadway cast of 'Boys' was so important to me,” Murphy wrote in an Instagram post, noting that everyone in that cast of the play about a group of men who gather to celebrate a birthday "was out and proud."

Murphy is also bringing the current Broadway musical "The Prom" to the streaming service, as part of a multiyear deal to produce new series and films. Also in the works is "The Politician," a series about a high school student who's always dreamed of breaking into politics, starring Ben Platt, Broadway's original Evan Hansen.  

