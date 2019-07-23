Discovery Inc. will offer a Brady bunch of special programs on its channels Food Network and Discovery to help support the launch of HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation" in September.

The media company said Monday it will feature all six former child stars of "The Brady Bunch" on special episodes of the Food series "Chopped," "The Kitchen," "The Pioneer Woman" and "Worst Cooks in America" and the Discovery custom-car series "Fast N' Loud."

Sister network HGTV last year purchased the real-life home used for the iconic exteriors of the widely syndicated 1969-1974 ABC sitcom, and reunited the living original cast members for a 1970s-inspired renovation show.

Calling the house and the original series "pop culture phenomena that transcend time," Discovery Inc. executive Kathleen Finch said in a statement that, "We imagined many ways to bring the Brady Bunch lifestyle to life under the Discovery umbrella — from replicating the television house and souping up the family station wagon to inviting cast members to serve as guest judges for '70s-themed food competitions or reminisce about their early years together as TV icons."

The "Brady Bunch"-themed Food and Discovery programs are scheduled to air "in August or September," the media company said.

The original Brady children — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — joined with HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott ("Property Brothers"), Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine ("Good Bones"), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford ("Restored by the Fords"), Jasmine Roth ("Hidden Potential") and Garden City's Lara Spencer ("Flea Market Flip") on what the network called "a full-scale overhaul" of the three-bedroom, three-bath house at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California.