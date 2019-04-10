As production proceeds on HGTV’s "A Very Brady Renovation," the "Brady Bunch” actors who are helping turn a California house into a replica of their iconic TV home were reunited Wednesday on NBC's "Today."

"It's been a really long time since all of us have been back together," said Maureen McCormick, 62, who played eldest daughter Marcia Brady on a plethora of projects anchored by the 1969-1974 ABC sitcom about a blended family.

"Fifteen years," discounting work on the new show, interjected Barry Williams, 64, who played eldest son Greg.

"It's amazing. I mean, the love for this show and for the characters," McCormick reflected of "The Brady Bunch" 's enduring appeal nearly 50 years after that original series first aired. "I think everyone related to different people on the show," she said of audiences. "It just makes people feel happy and good." She said she was “grateful … to have been a part of something like that. I get love every day from people. It's a beautiful thing."

"People have said, 'You must get sick of it,' " added Mike Lookinland, 58, who played youngest son Bobby. "And I say no … we don't get sick of it."

The former child actors, along with such HGTV regulars as "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott and "Flea Market Flip" star and Garden City native Lara Spencer, are helping to renovate the house in North Hollywood, California, that was used for exterior shots of the Brady home. "Susan [Olsen, who played youngest daughter Cindy] and I built the doghouse the other day," said Lookinland of recreating Tiger's backyard abode. "And then we made out in it again," kidded Olsen, 57, alluding to previously disclosed high jinks between their preteen selves.

The series intends to recreate the interior décor to match that of the show's long-ago sets at Paramount Studios' Stage 5 in Hollywood. "There's a nationwide search for the horse that goes in the living room," said Williams, referring to the statuette that sat atop a living-room cabinet.

"It sounded like such a different idea," said Eve Plumb (Jan), 60, "a different place to take 'The Brady Bunch,' because we've done so many iterations," including a variety hour, an animated series, reunion sitcoms and a one-hour drama.

But the stars themselves are not especially nostalgic about the house, said Christopher Knight (Peter), 61. "None of us knew where this house was. … None of us worked there, none of us lived there, none of us know anything about this house. To us, the Brady house is the house we worked in — which was a set."

They all say they are enjoying themselves, however, with McCormick posting on social media Tuesday, "Fun day. Just installed the front door on #TheBradyBunchHouse! Can't wait for you to see the inside…."

"A Very Brady Renovation" premieres in September.