The "Brady Bunch" house, one of television's most recognized and iconic exteriors, is up for sale for the first time in 45 years.

The $1.885 million Zillow listing posted Wednesday for 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, California, depicts the 1959 house that stood in for the Brady abode on Clinton Avenue — at least once referred to as Clinton Way — on the 1969-1974 ABC sitcom that became a rerun staple for generations.

"This iconic residence is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House,” reads the listing, which includes a plethora of pictures. Missing is the familiar second-floor window — in actuality a prop hung on wires to give the illusion of a second story.

"I have several buyers already interested," Jodie LeVitus Francisc, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway, told Deadline.com. She speculated that developers might want to tear down the house and rebuild on the lot, though the asking price was likely too high for that. Douglas Elliman’s Ernie Carswell, the listings agent, said the owners preferred a buyer who intended to retain the house.

"We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down," Carswell told the Los Angeles Times. "We're going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it."

The three-bedroom, three-bath split-level is 2,477 square feet, according to the listing, on a 0.29-acre lot with a large backyard that borders the Los Angeles River. Its "perfectly preserved 1970s decor," on view in the listing, does not resemble the TV show's interior, which was shot at Paramount Studios' Stage 5 in Hollywood.

Designed and built by Luther B. Carson, it was sold by his widow, Louise Weddington Carson, in 1973 to Violet and George McCallister for $61,000. Following the deaths of both McCallisters, the couple's children are selling the house, which was newly shot for the 1988 TV-movie "A Very Brady Christmas" and the 1990 CBS series "The Bradys."

"Whether inspired by the TV family or the real-life surrounding neighborhood," reads the listing, "this residence is a perfect postcard of American '70s style and its special culture."