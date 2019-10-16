TODAY'S PAPER
Here's the story of a new  'Brady Bunch' holiday special

HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition" that

HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition" that will air on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. The episode also will air on Food Network on Dec. 22. . From top to bottom: Susan Olsen (Cindy), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Eve Plumb (Jan), Christopher Knight (Peter), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Barry Williams (Greg), Ree Drummond (Food Network's The Pioneer Woman) and Jasmine Roth (HGTV's Hidden Potential).  Photo Credit: HGTV

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The HGTV home-renovation hit "A Very Brady Renovation" will spin off a seasonal special.

The cable network announced Wednesday that "A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition" will air Monday, Dec. 16. Ree Drummond of Food Network's "Pioneer Woman" and Jasmine Roth of HGTV's "Hidden Potential" join the former "The Brady Bunch" child actors to create 1970s-style dishes such as fondue-style potatoes and a gelatin fruit salad, along with homemade decorations to deck the halls of the house used for the exterior shots of the cult-classic 1969-1974 ABC sitcom.

The episode will be rerun on Food on Sunday, Dec. 22.  

