The HGTV home-renovation hit "A Very Brady Renovation" will spin off a seasonal special.

The cable network announced Wednesday that "A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition" will air Monday, Dec. 16. Ree Drummond of Food Network's "Pioneer Woman" and Jasmine Roth of HGTV's "Hidden Potential" join the former "The Brady Bunch" child actors to create 1970s-style dishes such as fondue-style potatoes and a gelatin fruit salad, along with homemade decorations to deck the halls of the house used for the exterior shots of the cult-classic 1969-1974 ABC sitcom.

The episode will be rerun on Food on Sunday, Dec. 22.