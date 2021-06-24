"The Brady Bunch" has been animated, dramatized, and turned into variety and home-renovation shows and a stage play. So of course the next step in its ever-mutable iterations is "The Brady Bunch" in drag.

The streaming service Paramount Plus and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday that World of Wonder, the production company behind "RuPaul’s Drag Race," has created the crossover special "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch," premiering June 30.

The show will put the original cast members alongside "RuPaul’s Drag Race" queens as they re-create the season-2 episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?," using what the producers call a "state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house."

Appearing are original "Brady Bunch" child-stars Barry Williams (originally Greg Brady, though here playing dad Mike Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Eve Plumb (Jan Brady, though here she's Lucy Winters, originally played by guest-star Pamelyn Ferdin) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady, here playing Margie Rimple, originally portrayed by Karen Foulkes).

Maureen McCormick, who played eldest daughter Marcia Brady, was not announced to appear, though the release did not specify who if anyone would play the episode's saleswoman, originally essayed by the late comic actress Marcia Wallace.

Rendering drag-queen versions of the iconic Bradys are favorites as well as champions from various seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and its all-star edition: Shea Couleé (né Jaren Merrell) as Marcia Brady; Bianca Del Rio (né Roy Haylock) as mom Carol Brady, originally played on TV by Florence Henderson; BenDeLaCreme (né Benjamin Putnam) stepping out of drag to play Greg Brady; transgender queen Kylie "Sonique" Love as Jan Brady; Nina West (né Andrew Levitt) as housekeeper Alice (originally played by Ann B. Davis); and Brooklyn's Kandy Muse (né Kevin Candelario) as Cindy Brady.

Listed as making "special appearances" are RuPaul (né RuPaul Charles) as the wig attendant and "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage (adopted as Michelle Lynn Shupack) as her co-worker, Helen.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The Brady Bunch is about to get a makeover from the queens of @RuPaulsDragRace in a new @paramountplus #PrideMonth special, 'Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,' " tweeted the cable network Logo, in a post RuPaul retweeted. Knight promoted the program Thursday on his Instagram account.